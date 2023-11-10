Suara.com – Shocking news has come regarding the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 mid-season transfer market. Bhayangkara FC is just one step away from completing the transfer of Indonesian National Team winger, Witan Sulaeman from Persija Jakarta.

As reported by Indotransfer, Friday (10/11), Bhayangkara FC management has confirmed that they will bring in Witan Sulaeman in the League 1 transfer window this half of the season.

There was a tug-of-war regarding administration, but this has been resolved.

Winger Persija Jakarta, Witan Sulaeman. (Persija.id)

What’s interesting is that Witan himself has actually performed well with Persija in the last few matches. The former Lechia Gdansk, FK Senica and AS Trencin player scored three goals in Persija’s last two matches in League 1.

In fact, Witan was chosen as the best player when Persija beat Persikabo 1973 with a score of 4-0 in the match week 19 which was held last Thursday (9/11).

Witan itself was previously still under a long contract with Persija until May 2026.

Interestingly, in the 20th week of Liga 1 which will be held on November 27, tBhayangkara FC will face Persija.