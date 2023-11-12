Suara.com – Borneo FC Samarinda successfully brought home three points after silencing ten Bali United players with a score of 2-1 in their away match in Week 19 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024.

In the match at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Sunday (12/11/2023) evening WIB, two goals for Borneo FC were scored by Felipe Cadenazzi. Bali United was only able to reply to one goal through Jefferson Assis.

These results mean that Borneo FC still leads the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings with 41 points from 19 matches. Meanwhile Bali United is stuck in fourth place with 33 points.

The Course of the Match

Bali United pressed first but Privat Mbarga’s efforts still did not produce results. Borneo FC threatened again but Rizky Dwi Febrianto’s shot was still narrowly on the side of the goal.

In the 24th minute, the referee pointed to the spot following a foul on Sihran in the penalty box. Felipe Cadenazzi, who was the executor, did his job well and put Borneo FC ahead 1-0.

Bali United tried to make up for their deficit. However, 10 minutes after the first goal, disaster struck the Serdadu Tridatu squad, nicknamed Bali United after Jajang Mulyana had to be given a red card.

The second yellow card, aka red card, was given to Jajang in the 37th minute after committing a hard foul on Cadenazzi. Bali United was still able to put up resistance but the score remained 1-0 for Borneo FC until halftime.

`

In the second half, Bali United, who tried to fight with ten players, was able to equalize the score. Jefferson Assis was able to tear the Borneo goal and force a 1-1 draw in the 50th minute.

Borneo FC, who dominated in the second half, finally got the winning goal just before normal time ended. Cadenazzi recorded a brace and gave Borneo FC a 2-1 win with a goal in the 89th minute. The 2-1 score lasted until the match was finished.

This result means that Borneo still leads the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings with 41 points from 19 matches. Meanwhile Bali United is stuck in fourth place with 33 points.

Lineup:

Bali United (4-2-3-1): Adilson Maringa; Ardi Idrus, Elias Dolah, Jajang Mulyana, Ricky Fajrin; Mohammed Rashid, Eber Bessa; Rahmat Arjuna, Irfan Jaya, Private Mbarga; Ilija Spasojevic.

Coach: Stefano Cugurra.

Borneo FC (4-3-3): Nadeo Argawinata; Fajar Fathur Rahman, Silverio Silva, Leo Lelis, Rizky Dwi Febrianto; Kei Hirose, Adam Alis, WIljan Pluim; Stefano Lilipaly, Muhammad Sihran, Felipe Cadenazzi.

Coach: Pieter Huistra.