Suara.com – Veteran midfielder from Belgium, Radja Nainggolan is confirmed to be joining the BRI Liga 1 club, Bhayangkara FC in the transfer market this half of the season.

Quoted from the official PSSI website, Thursday (30/11), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bhayangkara FC Sumardji confirmed the news.

“Yes, that’s right (Radja joined Bhayangkara FC). (Negotiations were ongoing) when he was in Indonesia,” explained Sumardji as published by Antara, Thursday (30/11).

He added that the player of Indonesian descent will be contracted for the remainder of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 season with an option to extend at the end of the season.

Sumardji explained that Radja wanted to play in League 1 because he was interested in the Indonesian League which was starting to be held professionally.

Radja Nainggolan is listed as one of the Indonesian players who has long experience competing in European football.

The Belgian passport holder is recorded as having played for several clubs such as Cagliari, AS Roma, Inter Milan, Royal Antwerp and most recently played in the Italian second division with SPAL.

Apart from that, the 35 year old player is recorded as having played for Belgium in various age groups and made 30 appearances with the senior squad.

It is hoped that Radja’s presence will improve Bhayangkara FC’s performance in the remainder of the League 1 season as the club is struggling to get out of the relegation zone. Currently the club is in 18th position in the standings with 10 points from 20 matches.

In the current half-season transfer market, Bhayangkara FC carried out a major overhaul, including bringing in coach from Argentina Mario Gomez.

Apart from that, several new players were also brought in, such as Junior Brandao, Marcelo Herrera, Zulfahmi Arifin, I Putu Gede Juni Antara and Witan Sulaeman.