The official announcement in the next few hours. The coach returns to the club that sacked him in 2006 while they were competing for Serie A. Debut on Saturday 25 November in Pisa where he coached last year

He chose to live in Desenzano, on Lake Garda, in the province of Brescia. And it’s certainly no coincidence. It was written in destiny, Rolando Maran’s return to the blue and white parent company. He will start again from here, once his contractual relationship with Pisa is dissolved. He will start again from the city that has remained in his heart, in the square where he began coaching. A circle that closes, 17 years later, right where his first great dream as a coach came to an abrupt end, and through no fault of his own.

memories

—

For the sliding doors series: what would have happened if. It was March 5, 2006, the day after a round victory over Pescara (3-0), when the most absurd dismissal in the world materialized. President Corioni wanted Zdenek Zeman at all costs, only to later regret it: a very fast team, 52 points in 31 rounds, 5th place in the standings, 5 points from the direct Serie A, braked abruptly due to the shock of such a sudden change of leadership and against nature. At the Rigamonti Maran’s Brescia often won at home (6 times in a row), the strikers Bruno and Possanzini were already in double figures in goals with Milanetto and Di Biagio in the engine. With Zeman, 8 points in the last 11 games and bye play-offs. If he had stayed, and perhaps had risen to Serie A with Brescia… “Who knows. The wound remained open for a long time”, said over the years, Maran, who had already been promoted to Serie A from Sonetti’s assistant in Brescia , in 2000. He could have done it again as first coach, after having forged a group that played by heart. “I have often thought about my last move to Brescia. That season was headed for a different conclusion, it should have ended in another way. After that move that ended badly in Brescia I made my way as a manager, but Brescia has always remained in my heart”. Now the paths cross again. The official announcement is expected in the next few hours, at the latest tomorrow. Maran will start again at the helm of Brescia on Saturday 25th in Pisa, where he coached last year in the first 6 matchdays: if this isn’t another sign of destiny…