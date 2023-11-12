The GP4-MotoGP – available in the version with 100 mm fixing – boasts exceptional performance, thanks to the oblique sliding of the pads, typical of MotoGP calipers, which allows for greater braking power with the same force applied on the lever. Furthermore, it has a greater anti-drag effect, thanks to the instant release of the pads and the consequent less wear of the same.

Particular attention was paid to the introduction of ventilation fins on the external body of the caliper and the new racing pistons, both features that improve the heat exchange of the braking system, contributing to its cooling. This occurs thanks to the circulation of air following the movement of the vehicle, but above all thanks to the movement of air induced by the rotation of the brake discs and the wheel. No less important is their strong aesthetic impact, which makes the caliper design sharper and bolder.

Designed and developed to equip the latest generation of the most powerful sports bikes, the Brembo GP4-MotoGP is a brake caliper born from the track for road use, as it contains all the latest technologies, the most innovative processes and materials together with the know-how acquired by Brembo in its many years of experience in the racing world.

Just like the Brembo calipers used by professional riders in MotoGP and SBK, this new caliper combines billet aluminum machining with monobloc technology. Compared to braking components made by casting, this process allows the use of materials with better mechanical characteristics, greater resistance even in extreme operating conditions and, consequently, to improve the performance of the entire braking system, without compromising its durability.

The rib on the front section embraces 4 aluminum pistons and guarantees maximum rigidity to the system, transmitting to the rider a strong feeling of safety and reliability of the motorbike. Resistance and pure performance even at high temperatures are also given by the nickel plating treatment, which gives a brighter and more uniform appearance, while guaranteeing durability, wear resistance and optimal performance on the road for an uncompromising driving experience.

Brembo has been supplying the MotoGP teams since its inception and all the riders on the grid have relied on its braking solutions since 2016. From this year Brembo is also the Braking Inspiration Partner of the FIM MotoGP™: a new and exciting role for the next three seasons , in which it will provide the data in a completely new graphic format during live television broadcasts worldwide, while also presenting exclusive content of what happens behind the scenes.