Suara.com – The Probowangi train crashed into an Isuzu Elf car in Lumajang, East Java, on Sunday (19/11/2023) evening. A total of 11 people were reported to have died in the accident.

This was conveyed by the Director of Traffic (Dirlantas) of the East Java Regional Police, Kombes Komarudin. Currently, according to him, officers in the field are still trying to evacuate the victims.

“It’s true that 11 people were reported dead,” said Komarudin.

According to Komarudin, apart from the victims who died, there were also those who were injured. However, exact data regarding the injured victims cannot yet be provided.

“We are still checking the crime scene first,” he said.