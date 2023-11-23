The new Panamera leaks and leaks loudly too. Well orange. Orange above

It should be no secret that a new Porsche Panamera is coming. The current generation – the 971 – is now a few years old and received a facelift a few years ago.

Truly a new generation Panamera

Time for a new generation. And by a new generation we really mean a new generation, or at least that’s what Porsche means. According to the Germans, it is not a facelift with an update to the interior, as the current Cayenne and 911 are compared to their predecessors. The bodywork, drivetrains, crash structure, chassis, software and interior are completely new. The basis is the MSB platform, but one that has been updated.

So we are especially curious whether the car also looks ‘new’. Because to be very honest, the Panamera was far from stale. Well, thanks to cochespias we know! He has the first image of the new Panamera. Completely in style with the Dutch elections, the car is in orange! Look, we think that’s cool.

Official unveiling

It is clear that Porsche has chosen evolution instead of revolution. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, of course, at Porsche that’s kind of how they do things.

We don’t have to wait long for the official unveiling. Porsche announced a while ago that the new Panamera will be unveiled on November 24.

