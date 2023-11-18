BMW, the Bavarian Motor Factory, no longer builds engines for cars in Germany.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented transition of epic proportions. The world must return to the Stone Age to save the environment. And so the car has to suffer. First they come for cars with combustion engines. But of course, electric cars will also have to disappear in the future. When it turns out that all those old batteries are horrible for nature. And it is once again emphasized that a lot of particulate matter is released from the brakes of the heavy electric mastodons. Personal transport will then consist solely of a steel horse. Or perhaps a real steed, for the wealthy canal belt elite.

A sign of the times is that BMW, which literally stands for ‘Bavarian Motor Factory’, no longer builds combustion engines for cars in Die Heimat. Local quality publication Bayerischer Rundfunk broke the news, which has now also been confirmed by BMW. For sixty years, BMW built four-, six-, eight- and twelve-cylinder engines in Munich and the surrounding area. But that tradition has now come to an end. The last engine to leave the line was reportedly ‘a V8’.

BMW still builds combustion engines in Europe, but now only in Austria at Magna Steyr and in Hams Hall, Great Britain. The 1,200 employees who built engines in Germany are reportedly being given positions elsewhere within BMW. BMW is investing 400 million euros to build a new assembly hall for new models on the site of the old factory. There will also be a new test center for EVs and BMW has received approval from local authorities to build a battery factory in Straßkirchen and Irlbach.

