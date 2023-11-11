loading…

The Brazilian parliament holds a public hearing on the situation in Gaza in November 2023. Photo/Ahmed Shehada

BRASILIA – During a hearing on Gaza in the Brazilian Parliament on November 9, 2023, police expelled pro-Israel congressman Abilio Brunini after an argument broke out between him and a pro-Palestinian congressman.

Brunini said he supported Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza, which caused other participants to interrupt him and ask him to leave the session.

“We cannot allow the Brazilian Parliament to be used as a venue for anti-Semitic propaganda,” Brunini said.

????????x????????: Ualid Rabah, representative of the Palestinian people in Brazil, confronts Bolsonaro deputy Abilio Brunini: ‘You have to be arrested, murderer. Nazi’ pic.twitter.com/QD2msiZouB — Parallel News (@NP__Oficial) November 7, 2023

“Practices of persecuting Jews, spreading anti-Israel ideas, showing signs of extermination of the Jewish people, are common crimes in Brazil,” he explained.

Previously, the Human Rights Committee of the Brazilian Parliament discussed the situation in Gaza. This conference invited a number of Palestinian figures to speak about human rights violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, their land, property and freedom.

The conference called on Brazilian officials to apply greater pressure against the occupation and expose its crimes in Gaza.

For more than an hour and a half, speakers and attendees discussed the crimes of the Israeli occupation with calls for the Brazilian authorities to take practical steps against what is happening in Gaza today.

Among them are the Palestinian Ambassador to Brazil Ibrahim Al-Zaben, the President of the Brazilian-Palestinian Institute (Iberspal) Ahmed Shehadeh, and the President of the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil (FEPAL) Ualid Rabah.

“This session represents a tremendous achievement. It is not easy for Palestinian figures to be invited to the Brazilian Parliament. “There were many obstacles faced in this appeal, but we were able to overcome them with the support of Brazilian parliamentarians who supported our goals,” Shehada told MEMO.