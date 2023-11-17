Suara.com – Brazil U-17 national team player Estevao said playing in the Indonesian U-17 World Cup was a unique experience during his professional football career.

The 16 year old player said that his team was trying to show good performance on the field, not only measured in terms of results but also the typical Brazilian football performance, Jogo Bonito.

Brazilian national team footballer Estevao (right) tries to get past two England national team players in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group C qualification at the Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/Spt.

“This is a unique experience for us (during the U-17 World Cup) to show our football. Show the best of our performance and give the audience a good show,” said Estevao to ANTARA in the mixed zone after the match against England in Jakarta, Friday (11/17/2023).

Estevao, who is a player at the Palmeiras academy, said that the U-17 World Cup was an important moment in his life because he was able to defend Brazil. He has the ambition to bring the team coached by Phelipe Leal to defend its championship title in this tournament, which is taking place for the first time in Indonesia.

“This is an important moment in my life, I hope I can continue to contribute to the rest of this tournament, at a high level I hope I can help Brazil achieve the title,” said Estevao.

In the final Group C match which took place at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, the Samba Team defeated England with a score of 2-1. Two goals from Brazil scored by Kaua Elias and Da Mata could only be answered by one goal from the penalty spot by Joel Ndala.

“We showed high determination in this match (against England). We know that we are a very strong team both in the front, middle and back lines, we are compact together, and we will be strong together until the end of this competition,” said Estevao.

Although this victory did not mean that Brazil shifted the top of the standings from the hands of The Young Lions. The final standings in Group C put England at the top with six points.

Meanwhile, Brazil, who is in second place, and Iran, who is in third place, both collected six points but lost in goal productivity to The Young Lions.