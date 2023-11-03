After a period spent in Rio de Janeiro on the Jacarepaguá track, in 1990 Formula 1 returned to Interlagos, a circuit which from then on hosted the Brazilian event in Sao Paulo.

In 2020, event officials had renewed the contract with Formula 1 for another five years, until 2025. Previously, however, the event did not pay a fixed fee but, with the revised agreement until 2025, it passed at a cost of £2.7m per year. For this reason, the event was later renamed the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to reflect the city’s financial outlay.

On this occasion, those responsible for the Autodromo moved in advance to extend the agreement again and keep the race on the calendar until at least 2030. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali declared: “I am pleased to announce that we will remain Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait to experience the wonderful atmosphere that Brazilian fans can provide for many more years.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

“Brazil has such a rich motorsport heritage and this iconic circuit is a favorite with drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds will develop in the years to come to create an even better experience”, explained the CEO of F1, also mentioning how Interlagos is one of the drivers’ favorite tracks, not only for the constant ups and downs that characterize it, but also for the possibility of overtaking and the unpredictability of the weather.

Last year the GP risked not being held due to the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential elections and the blocking of roads due to protests. Bolsonaro himself, in reality, had supported a return of Formula 1 to Rio de Janeiro in a new racetrack that was also supposed to host MotoGP, but the project encountered strong resistance for environmental reasons.

The Interlagos facility has recently obtained major investments to be able to host other events, including concerts.

