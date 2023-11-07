The seventeen-year-old Palmeiras striker, future Real Madrid player, will wear the green and gold shirt for the first time: the last one so young was the Phenomenon in 1993

Endrick’s rise continues. The Brazilian, future Real Madrid player, has received his first call-up to his national team. In fact, Brazil will be involved in the matches against Colombia and Argentina in the qualifiers for the next World Cup. The Seleçao coach released the list of players called up today, in which the name of the young Palmeiras striker appears. Endrick, at seventeen, will be the youngest player called up for the green and gold jersey since Ronaldo in 1993. The 2006-born player will wear the shirt of Los Blancos, who acquired his contract for a sum close to 60 million euros, starting from summer 2024, after turning eighteen.