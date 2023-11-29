We now have the collaboration available! From YouTube we get a new and interesting video starring one of the most notable free video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. This is specifically the free Ubisoft title Brawlhalla. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Brawlhalla

The short film below allows us to take a look at his new collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants. With it, three SpongeBob characters have been added to the game in total: SpongeBob himself SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks. Each one comes with their own unique move set.

The crossover Brawlhalla x Spongebob It is now available and you can see it below in its launch trailer:

Also, if you're interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game here.

