Brave just announced Leo, the most private generative AI that exists. Nothing you do will be seen by others, it will be recorded. A very interesting alternative to ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Generative artificial intelligence has generated controversy, and some versions have been blocked in Europe, due to their ability to spy on users’ questions and chats.

ChatGPT, Google Bard, and others save prompt history and use user-generated data for training. Also, the paid versions associate your activity with your account. Brave promises to eliminate all this, with its Leo generative AI.

An AI that doesn’t spy on you

Brave It is one of the best private browsers out there. Blocks intrusive ads and trackers, limits cookies, and doesn’t store your history. And it has its own search engine.

Leo, his generative AI alternative to ChatGPT, has just releaseddesigned with privacy as the top priority.

Leo answers questions, searches for information, makes summaries, and translates into several languages. Basically what he does ChatGPT. There is a free version, but most of the features are within Leo Premium, which costs $15 a month. Brave doesn’t make money from spying or advertising, so it lives off subscriptions.

Why is Leo Artificial Intelligence more private than ChatGPT, Google Bard, or Bing AI?

For a start, use a proxy that anonymizes your questions and requests, so that they are not associated with your IP. Furthermore, it does not store the AI’s responses, nor does it use them to train it.

It does not require creating an account or logging in. If you subscribe to Leo Premium, non-bindable tokens are used to validate your subscription when you use Leo. This means that Brave can never connect the details of your purchase to your use of the product.

Leo uses Meta’s Llama 2 language modelas a basis for its query functions, and the Claude de Anthorpic model for logical reasoning and creating programming code. This may raise suspicions, because Llama 2 is a Meta product, which lives by extracting data.

Brave ensures that no data leaves its ecosystem through Llama or Claude.

Competing with OpenAI, Google or Microsoft is very complicated. Brave does this by enhancing its rivals’ weak point: privacy. A philosophy that has worked well with the browser. We’ll see if he can do the same with his Leo artificial intelligence.