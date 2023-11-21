Marvel Studios recently delayed Captain America: Brave New World until 2025. But what’s happening with the long-awaited return of Sam Wilson?

Strikes in Hollywood have wreaked havoc on Marvel Studios, leading to a significant delay to Deadpool 3 until July of next year. Sam Wilson was expected to return in May 2024, but the Captain America: Brave New World movie was pushed back to 2025, leaving fans eager for answers.

Reports now suggest that the action scenes they have already filmed did not reach the level expected by Marvel Studios. According to Daniel Richtmanan epic level was sought, something that would equal or surpass previous installments, and it seems that the film did not completely achieve it.

Although Julius Onah, the director, has experience in science fiction with The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), his foray into the world of action may be questioned. However, let’s remember that the Russo brothers were also rookies before their success with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

What is it about?

Anthony Mackie

The plot of Captain America: Brave New World appears to take Sam Wilson down a similar path to Steve Rogers, wielding the shield more as a public relations tool than as a defender on the battlefield. A confrontation is expected with members of The Serpent Society and even with Red Hulk, with the transformation of President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. However, it seems that the expectations for action and excitement have not yet been fully met.

At least the movie has an all-star cast including Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Sebastian Stan, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salazar, Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Xosha Roquemore and Colby Lopez.

The premiere of Captain America: Brave New World will be on February 14, 2025. It will be at that time when we will discover what they have prepared. But let’s hope that the action scenes are up to par with the previous installments.

All Captain America movies are available on Disney Plus with this link.