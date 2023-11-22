They are preparing the movie Captain America: Brave New World and we are going to review the Marvel Studios heroes that have already been confirmed.

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment of this character in the UCM, although he will not repeat Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). But there is nothing to worry about because the Earth will be well protected from any threat thanks to other superheroes.

To begin with, we must remember that the director is Julius Onah and it has a script by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. While the cast includes Anthony Mackie, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Stan, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salazar, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Xosha Roquemore and Colby Lopez. The plot, for now, is a mystery, but it is assumed that the villains will be the Serpent Society, although a greater evil that is behind it cannot be ruled out. Finally, its release date has been delayed, so now we will wait until February 14, 2025 to see it.

4 confirmed superheroes.

Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Steve Rogers handed over the shield to Sam Wilson, but he had a hard time accepting all that responsibility, so he only assumed that he is Captain America after the events of the Falcon and Trooper series. Winter. Now, it seems that the President of the United States prefers him to be a symbol rather than an active hero. But when a great threat appears in Captain America: Brave New World, safety, freedom and justice will be in his hands.

Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Although he was the other candidate to succeed Steve Rogers, he preferred to remain in second place and support his friend Sam Wilson in everything. In this film he must demonstrate that his bionic arm is up to any challenge that is put before them. In addition, it must be remembered that he will participate in Thunderbolts which will be released on July 25, 2025.

Joaquin Torres / Falcon (Danny Ramirez).

Since Falcon’s position has been vacated, he will be the one to occupy that place. This character was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But surely in Captain America: Brave New World he will have more moments to shine.

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

After being injected with the Super Soldier Serum, he was a hero in the Korean War and over the years he confronted the Winter Soldier and managed to rip off his metal arm. Now, she is an old man who still has enormous strength and the movie may give her some moments of action, but he will most likely serve as support when Sam Wilson is in low moments.

Are you looking forward to seeing Captain America: Brave New World? It will be interesting to see everything they have prepared. But let’s hope it lives up to the installments starring Chris Evans.

While we wait for it to premiere, we can review all the MCU movies and series on Disney Plus.

