The Captain America: Brave New World movie has been delayed for almost a year and now we are going to reveal the main reasons.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has restructured the release calendar and has caused only Deadpool 3 to be released in 2024, while films such as Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts have been moved to 2025.

But they had filmed a very important part of Captain America: Brave New World, which is why he missed so much that they delayed it. However, it has good reasons that we explain below.

4 reasons for the delay of this movie.

Marvel Studios

Actors strike.

One of the fundamental reasons that has caused the delay of Captain America: Brave New World is an actors’ strike that has significantly affected production. This unexpected event has delayed filming and created inconveniences in the planned schedule. The adjustments necessary to meet the demands of the actors have altered the recording schedule and, consequently, the release schedule.

Action Scenes.

Some reports indicate that the action scenes were not reaching the level desired by the directors and producers. Perfection is a standard in the MCU, and the lack of excellence in these key scenes led to a reevaluation of the filmed material. The production was forced to readjust and reshoot multiple sequences to ensure the final result lives up to fans’ expectations.

Improved special effects.

Another fundamental reason for the delay is the need to improve the special effects. The production of a superhero film in the MCU involves extraordinary visual and technical complexity. Captain America: Brave New World is intended to deliver a spectacle in every sense and to meet this standard, significant adjustments to the CGI were required. The quality and realism of these visual sequences are essential to the cinematic experience, so the production decided to take the time necessary to perfect this aspect. Furthermore, at Marvel Studios they do not want complaints as has happened with the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the series She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka.

Avoid saturation of superhero movies.

The MCU has marked a milestone in cinema history by creating an interconnected universe of superheroes. However, genre saturation is a key concern for Marvel Studios, as The Marvels is not receiving the expected box office. The delay of this film starring Anthony Mackie until 2025 aims to avoid an overload in the supply of superhero films in the same year, which could lead to genre fatigue. This will provide enough space between releases, allowing fans to keep their enthusiasm and expectations high for each film.

Implications of the date change.

The delay of Captain America: Brave New World until 2025 establishes a new dynamic in the MCU schedule, moving closer to the release of Avengers 5 scheduled for 2026. This change creates a narrative proximity between the two films, which could imply a connection significant in Marvel’s history and shared universe. Details about this relationship are still uncertain, but fans are speculating about possible plot links that could surprise and excite fans of the franchise.

Marvel Studios

Release dates for upcoming Marvel movies.

Deadpool 3 – July 26, 2024Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025Thunderbolts – July 25, 2025Blade – November 7, 2025

While we wait for all these premieres, you can review all the UCM films on Disney Plus with this link.

You can also join our WhatsApp group.