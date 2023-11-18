Ferrari goes against the trend compared to Red Bull: the world champion team for the RB19 has chosen to maintain the most loaded configuration for the very fast Las Vegas track, preferring to lower the height of the car from the ground in search of greater downforce and , therefore, of performance, while the Scuderia has decided to go in the opposite direction.

The Cavallino technicians who yesterday had prudently decided on the Spa-Francorchamps wing with the addition of a nolder visa on the mobile flap, today decided to take a risk with the flat main profile of Monza, in search of maximum speed on the Strip straight , trying to balance the SF-23 with the adoption of the second element of the beam wing which had not been used in Friday’s free practice. The front wing is also the one with the flap adjustable with less rope.

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail of the front wing: the weakest one was chosen

The red car, therefore, tries to enhance its characteristics on the straights, after having verified in the short tire simulation that the degradation of the tires (particularly with the medium) is well controlled, so Ferrari should aim for a very positive weekend (Sainz penalty permitting).

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, detail of the rear wing in SPA version with the nolder on the flap

The temperatures at night in Nevada are low (17 degrees in the air and 19 degrees on the asphalt), but not as freezing as the forecast had said: the tires struggle to enter the right temperature window, but then allow the riders more laps to look for performance, a sign that the red should suffer less from the higher consumption compared to the RB19.

The Maranello team carried out effective predictive work, immediately putting a well-configured SF-23 on the track, but the setup work also benefited from the excellent collaboration of both the Remote Garage and the Maranello simulator crew. Now we are looking for confirmations in qualifying: the hope is to build a front row with Leclerc and Sainz, with the Spaniard who will then be forced to make a comeback due to the 10-place grid penalty for replacing the battery, damaged in the accident now historic of the manhole.

