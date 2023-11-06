Brandon Sanderson admits to having enjoyed the manganime adaptation more than the saga he helped conclude.

Avoiding something completely and being completely impartial when judging a work is absolutely impossible if you are the author, or co-author, of said work: one is always overprotective of one’s creations. Something like this happens to Brandon Sanderson with The Wheel of Time, an adaptation that he has not enjoyed as much as with One Piece.

The prolific writer was responsible for the conclusion of the fantasy saga of Robert Jordan that Prime Video is adapting to the series format. In fact, Brandon Sanderson is a producer of The Wheel of Time, and also a fierce critic.

Through the podcasts that the writer has with his colleague, And WellsBrandon Sanderson has been quite critical of season 2 of The Wheel of Time and has drawn a point of comparison with the live-action adaptation of One Piece, the manganime of Eiichirō Order (Oda Eiichirō).

Sanderson admits that he has been able to enjoy One Piece on Netflix much more than season 2 of The Wheel of Time on Prime Videodespite being directly involved in the production of the latter.

Why is Brandon Sanderson more critical of The Wheel of Time?

In the Intentionally Blank podcast, the writer highlights that, in terms of adaptation, the flaws you might find in One Piece are probably aspects that come from the original medium—the manga—rather than being the result of the adaptation itself.

“In One Piece… the flaws that I notice, I think are probably flaws of the original medium. I know that it is a series that has 2000 issues, that is what we are looking for for One Piece. I know that the love for it is built over the course of time.

The creator really likes the series, and he is one of those mangakas who are super detailed and critical of anything. One Piece fans legitimately love the series and feel that it is a very faithful adaptation and can be converted into live action. All of those things together drive me to say, ‘I’ll give this the benefit of the doubt and I’ll watch it and enjoy it for what it is.’

Brandon Sanderson clarifies that, in the case of The Wheel of Time, it is impossible for him to disconnect in that way. He points out that, in Robert Jordan’s absence and with his wife and editor, Harriet McDougaldealing with his advanced age, it falls on him to be critical and protective of the saga that ended after Jordan’s death.

Even so, Brandon Sancerson has been less harsh with season 2 of The Wheel of Time than he was in the live broadcast of the final episode.