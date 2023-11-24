The braking distance is the distance traveled by a vehicle from the moment the braking action begins until the vehicle comes to a complete stop. It is measured in meters and is a crucial space for road safety. It is a part of the total stopping distance of a vehicle, where the reaction time comes into play which generates a reaction space, meters that the car travels before the actual braking begins. When we talk about safety distance, we consider both the time and relative space traveled by the car in the driver’s reaction time together with the braking distance which we analyze now.

Braking distance

The braking distances of a car (or a truck or a motorbike) can be calculated theoretically with a formula or measured with instrumental measurements. A formula to calculate the braking distance is that of uniformly accelerated motion (decelerated in our case) which provides a rough estimate.

In real-world conditions, many other factors can influence braking distance, such as the condition of the vehicle, the weight on the wheels, the driver’s skills (if there is no ABS), the condition of the tires and the condition of the vehicle. asphalt, including weather conditions.

Braking distance calculation formula

s = v^2 / (2 * a * μ)

Braking distance =Speed ​​squared/ (2×Acceleration x Friction coefficient)

Speed | It is the vehicle speed (in meters per second) at the moment braking begins.

Friction coefficient | It is a value that represents the friction between tires and road. Varies depending on road and tire conditions (for example, 0.7 on dry asphalt, 0.4 on wet asphalt).

Acceleration | It is the acceleration of gravity 9.81 m/s2

Example braking distance calculation from 130 km/h to zero.

Lo braking distance of a car at 130 km/h may vary depending on several factors, such as vehicle condition, road conditions, driver reaction time and weather conditions.

However, we can make a rough estimate in ideal conditions, with dry road, good tire and brake conditions. From the formula we try to calculate the braking distance:

braking distance formula with example at 130 km/h

The average braking deceleration for a car in good condition on a dry road is approx 7-9 m/s². Using an average value of 8 m/s²we obtain:

braking distance at 130 km/h formula

So, under ideal conditions, a car traveling at 130 km/h will need approx 81.4 meters to come to a complete stop from the moment the braking system came into action.

Real braking distance measured

Taking into consideration real data on braking distances obtained from data collections with specific instrumentation during our tests with a Mazda CX-30, we have a measured real space of 61 meters in braking from 130 to 0 km/h and 30 meters from 100 to 0 km/h, lower values ​​than those obtained with the formula and demonstrating the excellent braking capacity of modern cars greatly aided by the anti-lock ABS system.

The following table summarizes the real braking distance data of a petrol Mazda CX-30:

Speed ​​Braking distance (dry road) Braking distance (wet road) from 130 to 0 km/h 61 meters 98 meters from 100 to 0 km/h 36 meters 58 meters Braking distance of a Mazda CX-30

Other examples of real measured braking distances

Model 130-0 km/h 100-0 km/h Fiat Panda 75 meters 43 meters Lancia Ypsilon 76 meters 43 meters Volkswagen Golf 68 meters 41 meters Toyota Yaris 67 meters 40 meters Hyundai i20 66 meters 40 meters Renault Clio 66 meters 39 meters Peugeot 208 65 meters 38 meters Ford Fiesta 64 meters 40.5 meters Skoda Fabia 63 meters 41 meters Braking distances from 130 to 0 and from 100 km to 0 km/ for the most common cars.

Cars that brake better from 100 to 0 km/h

POS

BRAND

MODEL

BRAKING from 100 to 0 km/h

1

Porsche

911 GT3 RS

28,2 m

2

McLaren

Senna

28,5 m

3

Ferrari

488 Pista

29,6 m

4

Lamborghini

Aventador SVJ

29,9 m

5

McLaren

702S

30,6 m

6

Mercedes-AMG

GTR PRO​

30,7 m

7

Chevrolet

Corvette C7 Z06

31 m

8

Chevrolet

Corvette C6 Z06

31 m

9

Lotus

Exige Cup 380

31 m

10

Ferrari

F12 Berlinetta

31,3 m

11

KTM

X-BOW GT

31,3 m

12

Porsche

918 Spyder

31,4 m

13

Audi

TT RS

31,5 m

14

Lexus

LFA

31,6 m

15

Pagani

Zonda F

31,6 m

Spazi di frenata da 100 a 0 km/h

What does braking distance depend on?

Vehicle Speed: the higher the speed, the longer the braking distance.

Road Conditions: on slippery roads or in poor conditions, such as wet or icy ones, the braking distance increases considerably.

Vehicle Type: Heavier vehicles, such as trucks and buses, usually need more space to stop mainly because the weight puts a strain on the braking system.

Conditions and characteristics of the vehicle: Brake performance and tire wear (and aging) conditions can affect braking distance, so vehicles with brakes or tires in poor condition need more space to stop. Cars equipped with an ABS system are able to perform better braking with stopping distances significantly reduced compared to a car without ABS driven by a beginner.

