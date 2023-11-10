Thekla developers have announced the release date of Braid Anniversary Edition, a revised and expanded version of Jonathan Blow’s famous puzzle platformer. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer.

Originally released in 2008, Braid is a puzzle platformer that allows players to manipulate time across a series of unique worlds in order to rescue a kidnapped princess. The Anniversary Edition will bring with it several new features, including a refurbished graphics sectionremastered sound, the ability to switch from new to old graphics in an instant, but above all fifteen hours of commentary by author Jonathan Blow and other representatives of the gaming industry and critics.

Braid Anniversary Edition releases April 30, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and mobile devices thanks to Netflix. The previously announced Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled.

