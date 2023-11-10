One of the great indie gems returns with an edition that promises new features. This is everything we know about Braid Anniversary Edition ahead of its launch in 2024:

Indies have been establishing themselves as an important part of the video game industry for years and years, but a while ago, independent proposals were not very popular. One of the games that began to modulate the change was Braid.

Released in a now distant 2008, this title changed the perspective of many players. Braid (along with Limbo, for example) were one of those games that began to exploit the indie format with great success… Many years later, Braid Anniversary Edition is on the horizon.

Braid Anniversary Edition will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Netflix on April 30, 2024 and it will do so accompanied by many new features of interest to the biggest fans of the game and those who are interested in enjoying it for the first time.

As incentives for its premiere, its creators have already made it clear that this Braid will include new puzzles that will be located in a new world with the aim of not altering the original vision of the game and its structure.

All the improvements that Braid Anniversary Edition brings

Among the improvements that this commemorative edition adds we have improved sound and new mixes and variants of the soundtrack de Martin Stig Andersen (Control, Inside ) and Hans Christian Kock.

In visual matters there are also implementations, since graphics have been hand repainted by the original artist David Hellman and animations now feature additional frames for more fluid in-game movement.

In addition, it also includes the possibility of switch between new and old braid on the progress. Finally, more than 15 hours of commentary are added with Jonathan Blow, David Hellman, Marc ten Bosch and more prominent developers.

“The goal is to make it the craziest, most profound commentary ever included in a video game,” said Thekla, Inc. founder Jonathan Blow. “You can follow particular comment threads spatially, through wormholes that go from one level to another to see the evolution of particular concepts.”

Let us remember that from the mind of Jonathan Blow Not only has Braid emerged, but also other titles as interesting as The Witness and its puzzles full of clever solutions. Have you played both titles?