Actor Bradley Cooper became world famous for The Hangover, but… Would he return for a fourth installment?

The Hangover movie was a brutal success in 2009, grossing more than $468 million with a budget of about $35 million. That’s why they later made two more installments of The Hangover 2: Now in Thailand! (2011) and R3sacón (2013). Now actor Bradley Cooper reveals that he would return to a new film in the saga without thinking about it.

In a recent interview, they asked him in NY if he was willing to do more comedy or The Hangover 5. This is how Bradley Cooper answered: “Well, I would do Hangover 5. First it would be Hangover 4, but yes. He’d probably make Hangover 4 in a heartbeat. Just because I love Todd Phillips, I love Zach Galifinakis, I love Ed Helms so much, I probably would. “I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that.”

Todd Phillips is currently making the second part of Joker. So it’s hard to think of him returning to comedy.

What is The Hangover saga about?

This film saga began with The Hangover and consists of three films that revolve around a group of friends who experience a series of unfortunate and outlandish events during their travels. The story follows Doug Billings (Justin Bartha), Phil Wenneck (Bradley Cooper), Stu Price (Ed Helms) and Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis), who embark on wild adventures full of humor, madness and extreme situations in Las Vegas, Thailand and then in various locations.

The Hangover

In the first film, The Hangover (2009), the group of friends gather in Las Vegas to celebrate Doug’s bachelor party. After a night of wild partying, they wake up with a severe hangover and discover that they have lost their memory of what happened the night before. Additionally, they find a baby in the closet and a tiger in the bathroom. The film follows their adventure to unravel the events of the previous night and find Doug, who is missing.

The sequel, The Hangover 2: Now in Thailand! (2011), takes the group to Thailand to celebrate Stu’s wedding. However, once again, they wake up in the middle of a disastrous scenario, with more erased memories and new surprises. This time, the group must recover from an epic night and track down Teddy, a member of the group who has disappeared, facing new problems and dangers throughout the city of Bangkok.

In the third and final installment, R3sacón (2013), the group finds itself in an extreme situation again. After the death of Alan’s father and some unfortunate circumstances, they embark on a journey to intervene in the life of a dangerous criminal, Mr. Chow, who has wreaked havoc on their lives in the past. This chapter concludes the saga with a dangerous mission full of comical and frenetic situations.

Would you like Bradley Cooper and the rest of the group to get together once again?