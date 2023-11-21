Actor Bradley Cooper, who plays Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy, almost signed on for Superman: Legacy as a major DC Comics villain.

Although Nicholas Hoult has landed the role of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, it is revealed that director James Gunn, after filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, had held talks with the brilliant Bradley Cooper to play the infamous archenemy of Man of steel.

But Bradley Cooper is currently more focused on his career as a director and has been very selective with his performances in front of the camera. But in the end, they have opted for Nicholas Hoult, who at 33 years old is close to David Corenswet’s age (30 years old), so in that sense there will not be so much difference between hero and villain.

Something that would not have happened if the chosen one had been Bradley Cooper, who is 48 years old and would probably have given a very different performance to what we will see now.

The cast of Superman: Legacy never ceases to surprise.

David Corenswet takes on the mantle of the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan takes on the role of Lois Lane, among other exciting additions to the cast, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Roles remain to be revealed, with speculation that Kurt Russell could be Jor-El and Michael Rooker possibly playing General Sam Lane.

Superman: Legacy

The film chronicles Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas, representing truth, justice and the American spirit.

The premiere of Superman: Legacy is set for July 11, 2025, and anticipation is growing for this new vision of the iconic hero. Would you have liked to see Bradley Cooper as Lex Luthor? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.