Similarities and differences between Brad Wilson y Whitney Fordman.

Throughout our student life, we have all come across a bully at some point (although if it hasn’t happened to you, it’s possible it was you) and Clark Kent, despite being a fictional character, is no exception. It’s true that, because of his superhero strength, he shouldn’t have had those kinds of problems, but that’s what happens when you have to hide your powers from ordinary mortals. In his specific case, we meet two characters who have complicated his life in Smallville: Brad Wilson y Whitney Fordmanwhich have as many things in common as differences, as you can see if you continue reading this article.

Brad Wilson

This character, created as a member of the audiovisual part of the franchise, saw the light for the first time in the film Superman (1978), performed by his namesake Brad Flock, As shown in the picture. As we have already commented at the beginning of the article, his participation does not go beyond being a player on the high school team. Smallville that becomes a china in the shoe for Clark Kentto the point of doing everything possible to prevent him from going to a party with other classmates.

Brad Wilson made an appearance again in the tetralogy starring Christopher Reeve in the film Superman III (1983), this time performed by Gavan O’Herlihyin which Clark Kent go back to Smallville to attend a reunion of old students and discovers that the way of being Brad Wilson has not changed at all, while physically he has deteriorated and has become a drunk, in addition to being envious of the attention he receives. Wool only lends them to Clark Kent.

Although we have already mentioned that the character was created for the movies, he has not missed the opportunity to appear in the comics, as is the case with Superman Adventures nº 26 (1998), within which lies the adventure Yesteday’s Man of Tomorrowwith a script Mark Millar and drawings of Aluir Amanciowhich marks the first appearance of Brad Wilson in the vignettes.

Whitney Fordman

Like Brad Wilsonthis character was also a player on the high school team, in addition to being boyfriend of Wool only and not liking at all the friendship that exists between his girl and Clark Kent. Whitney Fordman It was also created for the audiovisual world, so its debut took place in the first season of the series. Smallville (2001 – 2011), played by Eric Johnsonas can be seen in the image that accompanies this paragraph.

Despite being one of the leading actors of the first season, in chapter 21, which corresponds to said stage, titled The tornado, Whitney fixed things with Clark and he left to join the army, which sent him to Afghanistan. However, in episode 11 of the second season, under the name of Appearanceswe witness his death on the battlefield, while Tina Greera girl who possesses metamorphic powers and is obsessed with Lana assumes the identity of Whitney. Finally, in chapter 3 of the fourth stage, titled Facadeappears in flashback mode.

Despite having been invented for the series, Whitney Fordman also appears in the movie The man of steel (2013), embodied by Robert Gerdischlike one of the children on the school bus who has an accident, so a little Clark Kent He has to save the situation.

However, unlike what happens with Brad Wilson, Whitney Fordman has not been adapted to the world of cartoons, despite the fact that his name derives from that of two other characters belonging to the franchise of Supermanas they are the owner of a department store called Dan Fordman and the doctor Whitney. However, the series in which the character was born did have three homonymous collections, developed between 2003 – 2005 (11 issues), 2012 – 2013 (19 issues) and 2013 – 2014 (five installments), all of them based on the television space.

Brad Wilson vs. Whitney Fordman

Although it is a fact that Whitney has behaved much worse than Brad con Clarklike when he left him hanging from a cornfield in the pilot episode of the aforementioned series Smallvilleboth ended up making peace before the character played by Eric Johnson died behaving like a hero, while Brad He was already a jerk as a teenager and only managed to get worse as an adult, so if we can forgive either of them for misbehaving towards Clarkes Whitney Fordman the one who deserves it.