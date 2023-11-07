loading…

The movement to boycott Western products hit the Middle East after Israel carried out a massive massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. Photo/via DAWN

MANAMA – In a convenience store in Bahrain, 14-year-old Jana Abdullah carries a tablet as she shops, checking off a list of Western brands to avoid when Israel launched a war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

Jana and her 10-year-old brother, Ali, used to eat at McDonald’s almost every day. But they are among many people in the Middle East who are now boycotting products they believe support Israel.

With the campaign spreading on social media including TikTok, children as well as their parents are avoiding big brands such as Starbucks, KFC and Carrefour.

“We have started boycotting all products that support Israel in solidarity with Palestine,” Jana told AFP, which was reported on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“We don’t want our money to contribute to more fighting,” he added, while looking for a local replacement.

This movement to boycott Western products has gradually expanded since the Palestinian resistance group; Hamas, launched a major attack on October 7 against Israel. The attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, killed more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others were kidnapped.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops in an offensive that the health ministry said in the Hamas-controlled territory has killed 10,022 people, mostly women and children.

Across the region, Arab communities angered by Israel’s attacks have turned against brands associated with Israel’s allies, especially the United States (US).

The boycott has been accompanied by calls for Arab countries to cut ties with Israel, while pro-Palestinian demonstrations occur every week in every capital.

Turkey and Jordan have recalled their ambassadors to Israel, and Bahrain’s parliament said trade ties had been halted — although there has been no confirmation from the government.