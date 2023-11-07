There are not many functional companies, or to put it another way, that are not a simple scam, that have 97% negative reviews on Trustpilot, the leading website for customer reviews from around the world. There aren’t many companies either. whose Twitter account is protected with a lock and only has seven followers. Boyacá Delivery meets both premises.

This company is not one of those that are usually well known by the average citizen, outside of its professional sector, but in recent times it has become more famous for being one of the logistics companies that use online stores and platforms for buying and selling second-hand productssuch as Vinted, Shein or, more recently, Wallapop.

And many of their customers are not happy.

Cheaper, more problems

Although in the first years of life of this type of application the most common was in-person exchange, postal shipments have become increasingly popular. For this there is usually a home delivery option, but it is usually more expensive than if we opt for collection at a delivery point, be it the Post Office or a different type of business that has jumped on this bandwagon.

We already talked about these delivery points a few years ago: they are neighborhood businesses that, as a way to increase their income, become places to send and pick up packages purchased online. And second-hand platforms also use them to centralize deliveries and collections instead of going door to door, reducing costs.

Copy shops, bookstores, lottery administrations, kiosks… Any type of business is susceptible to becoming a delivery point if it works for the public and has enough space to store packages. Boyacá is in many of them: more than 4,000, according to its website, although your search engine it doesn’t usually workas we have verified as indicated by many users on social networks or on Trustpilot itself.

Boyacá Delivery is an option that is usually chosen for its price, significantly lower than that of GLS or Correos. While the latter three average prices of about 2.5 or 3 euros for small packages, Boyacá Delivery manages them for 1.90 euros, promising four business days. According to the examples of our testimonies, it is not something that is fulfilled religiously. These are the different prices for shipments within the peninsula or between the same archipelagos (Balearic and Canary Islands). Boyacá only works within the peninsula.

BOYACÁ DELIVERY POINT

GLS POINT

RECEIVED BY CORREOS OR YOUR

HOME

0-1 KG

1,90 €

2,39 €

2,99 €

3,49 €

1-2 KG

2,19 €

2,59 €

2,99 €

3,49 €

2-5 KG

2,99 €

3,49 €

3,99 €

4,49 €

5-10 KG

4,49 €

5,49 €

6,49 €

7,49 €

10-20 KG

7,49 €

9,49 €

10,49 €

11,49 €

20-30 KG

12,49 €

14,49 €

15,49 €

16,49 €

The point finder that doesn't work is not the only one of its problems: it is easy to find countless complaints about its operation on Twitter.





Image: Twitter, Xataka.

Or those mentioned from Trustpilot.





Image: Trustpilot, Xataka.

From delivery delays to delays in collection from the shipping point, to packages that arrive at wrong addresses or labels that are misplaced.

Carla, a Valencian user of Wallapop and Vinted, explains to us some of the problems she has had: “With Wallapop I have used both Correos and GLS and with neither have I had problems. Vinted only lets me use Boyacá and with them I have had all kinds of problems. problems. I sold a table clock to someone in France, I packed it in a hard box with bubble wrap all over, rolls of paper inside… The woman who bought it sent me photos as soon as I opened the box and it was devastated. I suppose it can happen with any company, but the only time it has happened to me was with them.”

It has also had problems with the platform that Boyacá uses with its delivery points. “I recently went to deliver a package to a kiosk that manages them for Boyacá, but they told me that they could not accept it because that platform was down, that it had not worked for hours and they would not know when they would solve it, since it happens frequently. I had to making trips until it was already arranged. They also take longer than any other. Correos and GLS will do it for you in a few days, even in 24 hours, but With Boyacá I have had packages that have taken seven, ten, fifteen days to arrive, even from the next province”.

Another common problem occurs with Sudden changes in delivery points. “It has happened to me several times, I ask for a package to be delivered to a place because it will catch me in a hurry so I can get there when I leave work, and suddenly they tell me no, that it will arrive at the other end of the city and now it’s my turn asking for favors or leaving work early.





Screenshots informing Carla of the sudden changes in the destination of her package. Image provided.

Another testimony is that of Mar, a user from Granada. “I placed an order on Vinted on October 17. The seller left the product in the store for pickup that same day. It was not until October 25 in the afternoon that I received a message indicating that the delivery man had picked up the package. That same 25 I call Boyacá, with more than 15 minutes of waiting, and they tell me that on Thursday the order would arrive in Madrid (it came from the Basque Country), on Friday in Granada and between Monday and Tuesday at my house, in that last city. During Those two promised days, the 26th and 27th, I went into the application, and nothing had been updated. I didn’t know where the package was. I called on Friday and no one picked up. On Monday the 30th I called again and they literally told me ‘I don’t know where is your package’, ‘the delivery people sometimes don’t pass the code and we don’t know where it is’. The order ended up arriving on the 31st.”

Eduardo, from Madrid, tells us that he has ended up refusing to use Boyacá as an option for parcel delivery. “I just got tired of it being like playing Russian roulette, sometimes it worked well, but other times there was a problem. One day there was a delay, another day they told me that they had lost the package and it ended up arriving two weeks later, on another “Sometimes it took almost a week just to take it from the kiosk where I left it, or they took it but without scanning the code and the Vinted buyer telling me why I didn’t send it… It was problem after problem.”

And he explains to us the limit that he has decided not to exceed: “With very cheap used clothes I could still afford it, but with products of more than twenty euros I have already decided that I would rather run out without it than entrust it to Boyacá.” At the OCU we can also find several complaints from these same days on this same line (one, another).

Boyacá is a company with more than forty years of history and several subsidiaries, such as transportation or publication distribution. Boyacá Delivery is the most recent, it was created in September 2022 and its legal name is BD Last Mile SL Being recently created, it does not yet have its accounts deposited in the Commercial Registry.but its parent company, Transportes Boyacá, does have them.

This company is mainly dedicated to the transportation of newspapers and magazines or health samples. In 2022 it had a turnover of just over 103 million euros, with a positive result of 3.6 million euros, according to the Mercantile Registry deposit.

From Xataka we have tried to contact Boyacá Delivery during the preparation of this article, but the contact method enabled, an email, returned the original letter with the text “this email account is deactivated”, urging us to write to others two addresses only if we are consumers or convenience points.

Wallapop, for its part, has informed us that “given the incidents registered in relation to one of our shipping providers, Boyacá Delivery, We have contacted your team to identify the cause that is producing these delays” and that both teams are in contact to resolve the incident, as well as referring those who have an incident to go to the platform’s Help Center. Vinted has not responded to us at the time of publishing this article.

