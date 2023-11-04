Behind every kidnapping perpetuated by Bowser, is there hidden a soul that only seeks true love?

The figure of Bowser, the archenemy par excellence of the universe of Super Mario Bros, transcends the mere notion of villain. Although he may not seem like it at first glance, his shell hides much more than a dark soul. He is an economic and political leader with a loyal workforce, a devoted father and, in his own peculiar way, a hopeless romantic. Isn’t he an intriguing prospect for love, leaving aside his unorthodox tactics and dragon-turtle appearance?

Love beyond the shells

Under the jaws of what many see as Mario’s eternal antagonist, resides a father who goes out of his way for his son. Bowser Jr., the living image of responsible fatherhood, finds in his father not only a battle partner but also a father figure who sets limits and promotes a healthy play environment. It is no coincidence that Nintendo used them as an example in the video of the Switch’s parental controls. The father-son relationship is so endearing that they even become unlikely allies for Mario in Bowser’s Fury.

And what can we say about his eternal courtship of Princess Peach. Despite the kidnappings and crazy plans, Bowser shows a romantic, almost quixotic side. His love is so genuine that he organized a spectacular wedding in Super Mario Odyssey. Furthermore, his vision of Peach as the ideal mother for his child reveals a desire for stability and family.

A King among villains

In the games, Bowser oscillates between comedy and tragedy. His portrayal ranges from the charismatically clumsy villain of Paper Mario to the acidic anti-hero of Super Mario RPG, and he all the way up to the unapologetic warlord of Super Mario Galaxy. However, he often defers to comically obvious evil, proud of his role as the ultimate antagonist, even when he collaborates with Mario or tries to protect his son from the horrors of the Internet.

Perhaps the key to its appeal is found in its most striking idiosyncrasies. Isn’t there something seductive about someone who, against all odds, persists in believing they can have it all? In pop culture, even villains have admirers, and Bowser is no exception. Mario may be the flawless hero, but Bowser represents that part of the adventure that refuses to settle, even in the search for love.

In case of Bowser y Peach It goes beyond mere obsession. While King Koopa’s acts may seem extreme, it is impossible to ignore the detail and passion he puts into every attempt at conquest. Isn’t it a kind of clumsy love, perhaps, but love nonetheless?

Love and power: The facets of Bowser

So what does all this tell us about Bowser? That beyond his appearance and his villainous acts, there is a character of great emotional complexity. A leader capable of inspiring loyalty in his followers, a father who puts the needs of his son first, and a rival who, deep down, might want to be part of the group as much as he wants to rule over it. He is not only Mario’s eternal enemy, but an integral and multifaceted part of one of the most beloved sagas in entertainment.

With love and war as recurring themes in his story, Bowser stands as an example of how, even in the most playful and colorful universe, the line between hero and villain can be as blurred as it is charming. Perhaps in Bowser’s duality, we encounter the reality that even the most battle-hardened of hearts are susceptible to the sweet allure of love and family. And, why not, with enough courage to go beyond prejudices and see a hopeless romantic in the figure of a villain. Could it be that Bowser is, in fact, the romantic hero who hasn’t yet had his happy ending?