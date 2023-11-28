The second part of the Boruto manga has introduced new and powerful villains that will put the young shinobi in trouble.

Chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has introduced the new villains of the work, who could be the most powerful in the entire franchise.

It is no secret to anyone that, since its creation, The Boruto manga has introduced some villains with overwhelming poweras is the case of the Otsutsuki, who established themselves as the definitive antagonists of this work. However, little by little, the series gave way to new enemies such as the Kara organizationwhich introduced Code, Daemon, and Eida.

Over time, The scale of power with respect to the villains in the Boruto manga continues to surprise fanssince, prior to the time jump, a new Eida technique was revealed, called Omnipotence, which caused a great imbalance in the power level of the characters, since it is a skill so broken that it could be considered absurd.

However, to the surprise of many, The second part of the Boruto manga has taken things to another level again, since the scale of power has increased again with the new techniques of Boruto, who has had an incredible development. But this is not all, since also new villains have been introduced that display an overwhelming power that will completely change what is seen in this work.

It’s fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduces the most powerful villains in the series

In a few chapters, The second part of the Boruto manga has been full of big surprises and shocking revelations, since the great power of this young ninja has been made known. In addition to this, the unfortunate fate of Sasuke Uchiha has been confirmed, who was trapped by Code’s Grimes in a divine treebeing under a kind of seal that keeps Sasuke unconscious.

Likewise, after the time jump it was assumed that Code He would be the main villain, since the plans that this young man had created foreshadowed that he would be a great obstacle for Boruto. However, it seems that this is not the case, since the most recent chapter of the manga has revealed the new antagonists of the serieswho have taken action, emerging as the most powerful villains that this work could have had.

And, during the most recent chapter, Boruto teleported to Code’s hideout to prevent something disastrous from happening with the Ten-Tails and Code’s Grimes, since he already anticipated that These monsters would gain a will of their own.. However, despite all his efforts, he arrived too late, since just as Boruto feared, the Ten-Tails would became an intelligent being that gave way to four copies of people who were “eaten” by the Grimes.

These new villains They are the Divine Trees that have evolved, taking consciousness and will of their own.and, apparently, new purposes that could put Boruto in great trouble, since These antagonists have access to the Ten-Tails’ chakra. and the techniques of the people who were trapped by the Code Grimes, which makes them very dangerous, since they also have the Rinnegana detail that glimpses a gloomy outlook for Boruto.

The arrival of these new enemies poses a big problem for Boruto, who had been able to neutralize Code without much effort. However, These villains, products of the divine tree, seem to have overwhelming power.because at first glance you can see that they are very dangerous.

Notably, Among these villains is a copy of Sasuke Uchihasince the prominent shinobi was “devoured” by the Grimes of Code, being sealed in a kind of tree that has finally given life to this new individual who He has Sasuke’s techniquesso Boruto has a long way to go to stop these new threats.

The purpose of these new villains is still unknownbecause they are eager to continue obtaining knowledge and discovering new things, which seems to indicate that its objective is much more disturbing or sinister.

