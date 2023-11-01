Boruto’s new facet shows that he is very different from his father.

Chapter #3 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has confirmed that the series has left behind a highly criticized trend of this franchise.

The renewed second part of the Boruto manga has given a lot to talk about in just a few chapterssince it has started full of action, showing that the time jump has been very favorable for the plot, providing a very different perspective of the characters who live in the series.

In addition, the manga of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has given a small preview of Boruto’s abilitiessince a new Rasengan has been shown that could be considered the most powerful so far, a detail that confirms that this interesting second part has been dedicated to solving some problems that the first part of the manga had left.

But this is not the only interesting thing that has been revealed along with the explanation of the Rasengan Uzuhiko, since this new technique has revealed a different facet of Boruto, which has solved one of Naruto’s big mistakesshowing that the young ninja had exponential growth during the three years of the time skip.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #3 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto is willing to kill his enemies without mercy

Despite Naruto is one of the most successful and acclaimed series of all timethis was not without errors, since one of the treatments that Kishimoto decided to give to this work was harshly criticized by fans, who did not agree with this detail, since the mangaka based his story around the redemption of the villainswhich was obviously a very negative aspect.

In fact, despite the enormous degree of evil that the villains had in Naruto, the legendary shinobi always found a way to rehabilitate themwhich generated a wave of criticism from followers who hoped that these antagonists would receive a more forceful punishment for their actions.

However, the most recent chapter of Boruto has decided give this controversial treatment a twist in which the villain could be redeemedsolving this serious error, since it has been seen that, unlike his father, Boruto has no mercy on his enemiesas was demonstrated during this episode in which the young ninja used his Rasengan Uzuhiko to neutralize Code.

During this chapter, Boruto makes it clear to Code that he can end him at any time without mercy, since he has no intention of giving him time to redeem himself for his actions. Furthermore, the operation of his Rasengan Uzuhiko is proof of this, since will gradually end the life of this villainunless the young ninja decides to reverse this process.

Boruto’s personality has been the decisive factor so that the young ninja has solved his father’s big mistakebecause he knows that in many cases and depending on the level of evil of his enemies, they should not be given a second chance, this being a detail that Naruto used to overlooksince he always looked for ways to rehabilitate his opponents regardless of their crimes, a treatment that was criticized time and time again by fans.

Notably Boruto’s actions confirm that the trend of redeeming villains is oversince the young ninja is willing to make them pay for their actions without any mercythis being a very interesting detail that makes Boruto the protagonist that the series so deserves.

On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that Boruto has become more powerful than his father, since the brief demonstration of his skills could have confirmed this detaillaying the foundation for the young shinobi to establish himself as the strongest ninja in the franchise.

