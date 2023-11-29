Boruto: Two Blue Vortex It will not be the best anime or the best continuation for Naruto according to many fans, but it is undeniable that the manga is offering an extremely powerful cast of villains that can make things interesting.

This second part of the manga aims to revolutionize both the concept of the franchise and the distribution of power between characters. Naruto y Boruto They have always been characterized by presenting a large cast of characters, with different characteristics and powers.

The latest additions in Boruto They turn everything we have seen so far upside down. The second part of the manga has introduced some of the most powerful villains such as:

Code The Divine Trees The Grimes (copies of characters like Sasuke Uchiha).

These new villains They have proven to be very powerful, consciously taking and exercising their own will. Boruto faces new dangers that will bring us a lot of action and surprises in the future of the manga. One that has been highly criticized but can be compensated with this new arc.

The arrival of these new enemies, who were able to defeat Code and Sasuke, has changed the landscape of Boruto forever. Leave us in comments what your feelings are regarding the project.

