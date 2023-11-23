Boruto has had exceptional growth and the use of this surprising technique confirms it.

Chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has shown that Boruto is capable of using one of the most incredible jutsus in this franchise.

Boruto’s time jump has been a complete marvelsince this has served to solve some of the big script holes that the first part of the manga had left, thus offering a more coherent development of the various events that have taken place in this controversial work.

The second part of the Boruto manga has started in stylesince in a few chapters it has been full of moments of great action, which have served to demonstrate the great development that it has acquired Boruto after the time jump, since the young ninja has shown a Rasengan variantcalled Rasengan Uzuhiko, which is extremely lethal.

But this is not all, since Boruto He seems to have learned very powerful techniques and jutsus during these three years of the time jump, since the most recent chapter of the manga has shown how The young ninja has been able to use one of the most surprising jutsus of this IP.

It’s fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto is capable of using the Flying Thunder God jutsu

In a few chapters, The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has completely surprised readerssince it has quickly laid the foundations for a new and incredible stage which will unleash events that will completely change what is seen in this work, since during his fight against Code, Boruto has been aware of the great threat that the Jubi poses to Konoha and the ninja world.

Likewise, as we have mentioned, after the time jump, Boruto has shown to have had exceptional growth, learning new and surprising skills that confirm the immeasurable power of this young ninja. In fact, the operation of the Rasengan Uzuhiko is a clear example of this, since This lethal technique can destroy your adversaries in moments.

Nevertheless, Chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has shown that Boruto has other techniques equally surprising, since during this episode it has been seen that the young ninja learned to use the God of Flying Thunder jutsua distinctive technique of his grandfather, the Fourth Hokage, this being a detail that highlights how skilled this shinobi has become during these three years.

And, after his confrontation with Code, Boruto used the Flying Thunder God jutsu to follow this villain to his hideoutsince this technique allows him to teleport quickly over long distances, being very useful for this young ninja, who seems keep alive the legacy of his grandfather, the Fourth Hokage.

It seems that, During the three years of the time skip, Boruto learned surprising techniques, since Sasuke helped him train during that period of time. However, in this chapter one of the most popular theories in the fandom was confirmed, since Kashin Koji has also supported Boruto with his traininga detail that explains why the young ninja had a toad as a companion and how he learned the jutsu God of Flying Thunder.

Koji’s ties to Jiraiya could explain how Boruto managed to learn his grandfather’s techniquethe Fourth Hokage, a very interesting detail that generates many questions in the fans, who are very surprised by Boruto’s splendid progress and his massive increase in power.

On the other hand, This chapter has also left several very surprising revelationssince Sasuke’s fate has been confirmed, which has been worse than it seemed, since Boruto’s mentor was trapped by one of Code’s monsters known as Grimes, leaving him in a state of unconsciousness.

Without a doubt, The second part of the Boruto manga has not been wasted at allsince each chapter lays the foundations for a new and surprising stage with new enemies that, apparently, will unleash chaos in the ninja world.

