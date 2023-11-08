The new facet of Boruto confirms that he is the complete opposite of his father.

Chapter #3 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has delved a little deeper into Boruto’s new personality.

The time jump in the second part of the Boruto manga has given a very interesting development to the plotsince it has shown a very different perspective of the different characters that come to life in the series, especially Boruto, who has had an overwhelming exponential growth, becoming the protagonist that this series so deserves.

And, in a few chapters, Boruto has shown a very cold personality and relentless determinationsince everything seems to indicate that he has adopted some traits of his mentor, Sasuke Uchiha after his training during these three years, which would confirm that this young ninja has matured enormously.

However, the most recent chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been focused even more on this new facet of Boruto, giving indications that the young ninja, despite everything he suffered after Omnipotence and his status, no longer considers himself an Uzumaki, which could explain Their cold attitudes and not showing their emotionsbeing the complete opposite of his father, Naruto.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #3 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto’s personality confirms that he does not follow the Uzumaki legacy

The second part of the Boruto manga has started in stylesince the action has not been long in coming in this new installment that looks very promising, since in just a few chapters it has been seen that Boruto has acquired new abilities such as the Rasengan Uzuhiko, an extremely powerful variant of this well-known technique, which could clearly be considered one of the most powerful Jutsus in the series.

Nevertheless, This has not been the only interesting detail that has been shown about Boruto in this second partsince everything seems to indicate that after the Omnipotence incident and his change of identity, this he could have accepted his role in the seriesas he has emotionally detached himself from his family and friends, focusing on his mission.

In fact, during the development of the most recent chapter of the manga, it can be seen that Boruto has reacted coldly towards Himawarisince one of the panels shows that The little girl arrives at the battlefield and is surprised to see her brother. However, he does not even flinch after spending more than three years without seeing her, since he alone has looked at her coldly.

Boruto’s reaction indicates that The young ninja seems to have adopted many qualities from his mentorsince it has been focused on his mission to pursue Code and track down the Ten-Tails, prioritizing completely. Furthermore, after seeing Kawaki, he did not have any type of emotional response either, confirming that her interest seems to be something else.

Notably This new facet of Boruto closely resembles the personality of Sasuke Uchihawho does not usually show his emotions, since he is dedicated solely to his missions and objectives to the point of becoming obsessed, characteristics that he would have learned after his training with this ninja during these three years, this being a notable change that confirms that the young ninja has renounced his Uzumaki legacysince Naruto He was characterized by being very emotional and instinctive when acting.

Without a doubt, The personality change that Boruto has had in this second part of the manga has been highly praised by the fans, who have been waiting for a long time for this ninja to acquire greater determination and courage in the face of the adversities that were presented to him and it seems that they have been heard, since the young shinobi has had a radical transformation after the time jump.

