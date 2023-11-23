Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has focused entirely on Boruto and the new generation.

The second part of the Boruto manga has relegated Naruto and Sasuke to the background, focusing entirely on Boruto and the new generation.

Boruto’s time jump has been very positive in the plotsince it has served to solve the big problems that the first part had left, giving it a more coherent and satisfactory development to the different events that have arisen, fulfilling its initial purpose, since they have been focused on the characters of the new generation.

One of the most questioned details that the Boruto manga had before the time jump was the lack of essence and an original story that made her separate herself from her predecessor, because despite being a sequel to naruto This still gave great importance to the characters of Kishimoto’s original work, taking focus away from the new castmaking it difficult for the new generation to have a chance to shine.

However, the time jump and the treatment that the second part of the Boruto manga has been receiving has corrected this great detail, since, They have finally taken Naruto and Sasuke out of the equationfocusing on Boruto and the new generationwho have demonstrated an incredible evolution, this change being the best thing that has happened to this work.

It’s fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has left aside Naruto and Sasuke to focus on Boruto

As we have mentioned, The second part of the Boruto manga has given a drastic turn to several of the plot’s eventssince they have finally focused on giving a greater role to the new generation of characters, since They have decided to relegate Naruto and Sasuke to the backgroundminimizing the participation of these legendary shinobi, which has led to the story focusing on Borutohighlighting his role as protagonist.

Likewise, the first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex confirmed the status of Naruto and Hinata, as it was shown that They were both in the Daikokuten dimension, suspended in the air in a kind of induced sleep.which confirmed that the Hokage would have no involvement in the upcoming events of the plot.

Evidently, Since Naruto’s participation was minimized, it was logical that the treatment with Sasuke would be the same.well this shinobi also had to be taken out of the equation so that Boruto and the rest of the characters of the new generation could have optimal development. Which is why the most recent chapter of the manga has finally revealed the fate of Sasuke Uchiha, who was apparently trapped in a divine tree by the Code Grimes.

The decision to leave aside Naruto and Sasuke in the second part of the Boruto manga has been correctsince removing them from the main story has given the opportunity to the new generation of ninjas have a great developmentsince the plot has focused entirely on Borutowho in a few chapters has shown exponential growth to the point that he has learned new techniques such as the Rasengan Uzuhiko with which he neutralized Code.

Besides, with the plot focusing on Boruto and the new generation can explore a little more into the personalities of these shinobi and their abilities, a detail that provides them with greater growth and a unique character construction, this being one of the great changes that this series has needed for a long time.

Notably Some fans have expressed their discomfort regarding the treatment given to Naruto and Sasuke. in the history. However, this is an extremely correct decision so that the characters of the new generation have the opportunity to shine, since now the focus has shifted directly to Boruto, who has become the protagonist that the series deserves.

The development of the second part of the Boruto manga has been very interestingsince the decision to leave aside Sasuke and Naruto It has helped the plot evolve incrediblysince little by little it has become separated from its predecessor, having an original story in which Boruto and the cast of the sequel are the protagonists, without needing to depend on already established characters like Naruto and Sasuke.

