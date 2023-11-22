Sasuke’s fate in the second part of Boruto seems to be worse than he expected it to be.

The most recent chapters of the second part of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, have brought with them completely awesome twists and turns to the story of Naruto’s son, with whom they have also been able to give great character development to Boruto Uzumaki.

And, set after the time jump, the second part of the Boruto manga presents what things are like three years after Eida used her powers to change history and make everyone believe that Boruto is the traitor who murdered the Seventh Hokage and his wife, while Kawaki is the Hokage’s son who must finish Boruto.

But that’s not all, well, another great plot twist that we have been able to see in this second part of the story is directly related to Sasuke, since this has been captured and incapacitated by Codewho now has the ability to create a copy of Sasuke and his abilities, and use this clone against Boruto.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

The history of Boruto has been characterized by the incredible and unexpected plot twists that he has been able to give both in the final chapters of the first part of his manga and in the few and most recent chapters that have been released from his second part.

Notably, regarding the twists in the story, many fans had been speculating about the possibility that something terrible would happen to Sasuke soonand many even theorized that the Uchiha would be killed soon in history.

However, although chapter #4 fortunately did not feature Sasuke’s death, has given the character a fate much worse than deathsince Code, thanks to his monsters known as Grimes, has captured Sasuke.

In chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, an intense and arduous fight between Boruto and new villains in history, of which one had a very similar appearance to Sasuke, and although this was ignored at first, the truth is later revealed. And at the end of the chapter Boruto rests in a tree in which Sasuke has been “sealed”so to speak, and incapacitated by Code.

Code has been able to trap Sasuke in this tree thanks to his Grimesmonsters that were created by the villain from the Ten-Tails, and that turn out to be quite similar to the White Zetsu, although they are much more dangerous, as they completely incapacitate anyone they turn into a tree.

Also, the one the Grimes catch and turn into a tree can’t be brought backit is included, can also be cloned by these monsterswho can manifest each and every one of their victims’ abilities and use them to their advantage.

This explains why there was a villain who looked exactly like Sasuke. facing Boruto, as he was the copy of Sasuke that the Grimes had created and were using to fight him.

This clone of Sasuke can make use of all of Sasuke’s own abilities, including his Chidori and his Rinnegan, making it quite unfavorable for Boruto that he is the one he has to facenot only due to the fact that Sasuke is an extremely powerful shinobi, but also because of the emotional attachment that the young man has towards his mentor.

Although it is a relief for fans that Sasuke did not die in the most recent chapter of the manga, The fate that has been set for the Uchiha seems to be much worse. than he was expected to be, not only by incapacitating him by turning him into a tree, but also due to the fact that he will now indirectly have to face Boruto.

