With the official announcement that Marc Marquez will compete next season on a 2023 Ducati in the colors of Gresini Racing, speculation has multiplied as to how the eight-time world champion will behave with the Italian bike.

However, few people know the situation like the team manager of Prima Pramac Racing, the Ducati satellite team that is fighting for the title this year with Jorge Martin, on a bike identical to the one that Marquez will ride in 2023.

Gino Borsoi knows how that bike works and knows Marc’s qualities, so he agrees with Gigi Dall’Igna’s theory that Marc Marquez’s arrival at Gresini Racing will not ruin the balance within Ducati.

“I think Dall’Igna has already said something about it,” Borsoi told Motorsport.com when asked to analyze Marc Marquez’s arrival in Ducati orbit. “It’s interesting, but it could also be a problematic arrival for the balance of the Ducati ‘fauna’,” he said, in line with Dall’Igna.

“There are already many fast riders in the brand, now another one will arrive who will be up front from the first minute. He will certainly help raise the level, but he could also be another rider who will take away results from the factory team and from us, at Pramac. So if what we are already doing may be what they (Ducati) like, but not entirely, a third team… no. A fourth team, because we must not forget Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini who are doing very well with the VR46, who will come into the equation, so it will be more difficult for them,” he added in reference to the official team.

For Borsoi, it is normal that the situation has changed so radically. That a few years ago all riders wanted to go to Honda, and that now even Honda riders are willing to give up a lot to ride a Ducati.

“It’s normal, he’s still the best and a winner like Marc wants the best bike. And the one that wins now is Ducati. Between the way they are working and the way the structure is set up, I believe this bike can do there’s still a long way to go. It’s very easy to drive and as soon as you get to any circuit, practically 90% of the setup is done,” he said.

Like Dall’Igna, Borsoi doesn’t see it as a problem that a rider of Marquez’s level joins a project in which, until now, the bike has been more important than the riders.

“It’s welcome if he helps us all improve, we have to look at it as a challenge, not as a problem. The problem will be if we get to the end of the season to play the championship with him, then we’ll have a problem (laughs). Until then I think that can help us improve”, declared the former Italian driver.

