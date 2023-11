“There is a housing shortage. That is a social problem,” councilor Martin Velten told BorneBoeit. About five hundred additional social homes must be built in Borne by 2035 to tackle the problems in the housing market. This concerns homes for so-called emergency seekers such as young people, people with mental health problems, and status holders. “We already have a problem housing these people and it looks like the problem is only going to get worse.”