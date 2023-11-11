Happy news comes from the couple Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar who have just been blessed with their second child. Aurel Hermansyah gave birth on a beautiful date, namely November 11 2023.

According to information shared on social media, Aurel gave birth at a hospital in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta. The birth of this second child was certainly welcomed by Atta and Aurel’s family.

Recently, Atta Halilintar was observed to have shared the first photo of his baby on his personal Instagram account. Unfortunately, Atta has not revealed the face of his second child to the public.

In the upload made on Saturday (11/11/2023) morning, Atta only showed his little one holding his hand after being born. She chose a sweet song to accompany the photo.

“11-11-23 Alhamdulillah Our 2nd child was born,” said a statement written by Atta Halilintar on Instagram on Saturday (11/11/2023).

This upload was then re-shared by Atta Halilintar on Instagram Story. The YouTuber and entrepreneur added a little information about his mother and child to accompany his Story.

“Thank God, our daughter was born weighing 3.3 kg. Mom needs to get a lot of rest because she is still dizzy and nauseous. Thank you for your continuous prayers for our family,” wrote Atta.

Atta Halilintar’s mother, Geni Faruk, also announced the birth of her grandson via an Instagram post. In his upload, Atta is seen holding a baby accompanied by his parents, Anang Hermansyah, Ashanty and Kris Dayanti.

“Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar. Asyhadu Alla illahahillallah wa asyhadu Anna Muhammadarrasulullah. Infinite gratitude,” wrote Geni Faruk.