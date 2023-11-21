After the success of the first edition, which sold out almost immediately as it went on the market. Ballantine’s is once again partnering with the Borderlands franchise, so we take the opportunity to review the popular saga.

Ballantine’s continues its association with the gaming universe and repeats with Borderlands and Mad Moxxi, with the marketing of Moxxi’s Bar Edition 2.0, which comes to Spain directly from Pandora. The launch has been supervised by Ballantine’s Director of the Office of Galactic Expansion (DOEG), Mad Moxxi. Other associations of the whiskey market giant with companies from the world of video games are the bottles dedicated to the Dota 2 team, Tundra Esports, and its participation in the tenth anniversary of CS-GO Majors in Paris.

But this edition is not just an appreciated drink or an outstanding collector’s item. This new limited edition bottle also features a detail on George Ballantine’s own bottle and offers rewards for the Borderlands community, since Borderlands 3 players will be able to redeem a new design of the Echo Device, which will have a completely new look inside of the video game.

Success saga

Thus, we have taken advantage of this outstanding launch to review a franchise that is very much alive, with millions of users enjoying Borderlands 3 daily while waiting for the big screen adaptation of a saga that It was first released in October 2009 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. Despite being a new IP, its character design and frenetic pace made this sci-fi-themed first-person shooter with role-playing elements a success, especially for its amazing anime-style animation and ruthless gameplay. humor.

The game was developed by Gearbox Software and the player could choose between four characters, the soldier Roland, the hunter Mordecai, the mermaid Lilith and the berserker Brick; where experience was gained through different missions that were then used to improve the skill tree, as well as having a random production system for weapons and objects awarded as rewards, which could also be sold later. The game was a success, and could be played both in solo mode in its offline campaign and in multiplayer, either offline with another friend or online with up to three more companions.

In this way, the sequel was not long in coming, arriving in the United States and Europe in September 2012, titled simply as Borderlands 2 and in which the cast of protagonists was completely changed. Along with this, numerous merchandising was also launched and a series of comics based on the first installment was marketed, which were published by Fandogamia Editorial in Spain. Being a new critical and public success, Gearbox Software made a third installment, this time for the new generation of video game consoles, releasing in September 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game takes place on the planet Pandora, where being attracted by the vast mineral deposits, many colonizing ships of the Dahl Corporation traveled to the planet to build settlements, a job carried out mostly by convicts, but everything changed when they found themselves in another planet a chamber that housed very advanced alien technology, and there began a fight against time to see who could get hold of such loot, with the chamber hidden somewhere on Pandora, attracting mercenaries, thieves and all kinds of individuals thirsty for adventure and smell. to gunpowder.

In total, there are 16 video games set in the Borderlands universe, including main games and spin-offs, all of them distributed by 2K Games, and are available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSVITA, iPhone, PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The genres range from the first-person action game with role-playing and open world themes of the main saga to graphic adventures; without forgetting the reissues, remasterings or compilations made for the new generations of video game consoles. Being an open-world Action-RPG with a first-person camera, the saga has focused on making the most of online multiplayer and reward chests, called “shooter looter.”

Movie on the way

Due to the success of the franchise, with a multitude of releases between 2009 and 2020, and its large legion of fans, adaptation to the big screen has been inevitable. Such a violent and frenetic game has fallen into the hands of the bloody director of the Hostel saga and the recent Black Friday, Eli Roth. However, wanting to focus it on an action film with cutting-edge special effects, reducing the doses of hemoglobin to which Eli Roth has accustomed us.

Roth shares the director’s chair with his friend Tim Miller, known for reaching Heaven with the first installment of Deadpool, sinking with Terminator: Dark Fate and resurrecting with the adult animated series Love, Death & Robots. It is surely due to these reshoots that the film shot for the first time in 2021 has not yet reached screens around the world, seeking to lower the age rating and increase the spectacularity of its action scenes. This Hollywood blockbuster is produced by Lionsgate and Arad Productions, who will also dare to make a film in the flesh of the most famous ninja in history, Naruto, in the year 2025.

The screenwriter of The Last of Us and Chernobyl signs the script

If anyone still has doubts about the project. It should be noted that the script is signed by none other than Craig Mazin, a writer known for such revered series as The Last of Us and Chernobyl. The screenwriter has also signed on for the upcoming Dune: Part Two. But the great news does not end there, since the film to be released in the summer of 2024 has a spectacular cast, with names like Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie) as Tiny Tina, Gina Gershon (New Amsterdam) as Moxxi as a headliner. , Cate Blanchett (The Alley of the Lost Souls) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything at Once Everywhere) as Tannis, Jack Black (Super Mario Bros.: The Movie) as Claptrap, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: The Next Level ) as Roland, Edgar Ramírez (Jungle Cruise) as Atlas and Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Krieg.

With its premiere scheduled for early August 2024, we still do not have an official trailer or the definitive appearance of the protagonists once they are characterized as their peculiar characters. The first official preview of the film should be about to arrive, where we really want to see what the protagonists look like and to see this film, one of the most notable releases of next year.