Suara.com – Indonesia Financial Group (IFG) successfully held the 2023 IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon at Waterfront City, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

Around 2,000 runners took part in this festive annual event.

Chairman of the IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2023 Oktarina Dwidya Sistha appreciated the enthusiasm of the runners who attended and completed the run in various categories to the finish line safely.

“We as organizers would like to thank the runners for their very high enthusiasm. In terms of challenges, in the past the running route had lots of inclines. However, this year we are providing a new route and inviting community participation in giving encouragement to the runners, there are regional dances and music. along the route,” said Oktarina in her written statement, Monday (6/11/2023).

Sistha added that it is hoped that this event can become a new icon for the running sports agenda in Indonesia and can have an impact on increasing the economy and tourist visits to Labuan Bajo.

This is in line with IFG’s role as an athletic sports coach assigned by the Ministry of BUMN.

The 2023 IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon was attended by runners from various countries, national runners, the general public of Labuan Bajo, representative runners from local High Schools (SMA) and Junior High Schools (SMP), as well as State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN).

Runner in the men’s Marathon category, Elkanah Kimeli from Kenya managed to reach the finish with a record time of 2 hours 37 minutes. Then for the women’s marathon, Jane Wanjiru, also from Kenya, managed to finish in 2 hours 51 minutes.

Then for the Marathon for the men’s master category, Bambang Oktavianus managed to reach the finish in 3 hours 25 minutes, and for the Marathon for the women’s master category, Polniwati finished in 4 hours 16 minutes.

In the Half Marathon (HM) category, men from Kenya, Peter Ndungu finished in 1 hour 6 minutes, and women, Rosemary Mumo from Kenya finished in 1 hour 19 minutes.

Then for HM in the men’s master category, Arif Rachman managed to reach the finish in 1 hour 30 minutes, and HM in the women’s master category, Elena Trisnawati finished in 1 hour 30 minutes.

Then the runner in the men’s 10K category was Marselino Varelian Fallo from Kupang with a time of 36 minutes 31 seconds. The women’s 10K was achieved by Irma Handayani from Samarinda with a time of 41 minutes 23 seconds.

The men’s 5K category was won by Muhammad Iqra from Sumbawa with a record time of 16 minutes 57 seconds. The women’s 5K category was won by Eremlinda Moi Ongo from Ngada, NTT with a record time of 21 minutes 40 seconds.

Meanwhile, the men’s 5k middle school was won by Nuril Fadila with a time of 23 minutes 17 seconds and the women’s 5k middle school was won by Nurleli Anisa with a time of 33 minutes 03 seconds.

Then the 5K in the men’s high school category was won by Muhamad Rum with a time of 21 minutes 7 seconds, and the women’s high school 5k was won by Fransiska Trin with a time of 29 minutes 12 seconds.

Sistha expressed her gratitude for the enthusiasm of the runners, the community and the West Manggarai Regency government for supporting today’s activities so that they ran well.

“We hope that this event can be a source of pride for the people of Labuan Bajo so that it can have a positive impact on society,” said Sistha.

Apart from race events, IFG is also organizing a series of social and environmental responsibility (TJSL) activities as well as a Manggarai Cultural Seminar which will be held on November 6 2023 at the West Manggarai Regent’s Office.

To conclude the IFG LBM 2023 event, the organizers also prepared a Music Festival with guest stars Endank Soekamti and the Dangdut Racun Club on Saturday night at the Labuan Bajo Waterfront to provide entertainment to the people of Labuan Bajo.