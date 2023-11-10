Glenn D. Fogel CEO of Booking.com

Booking, hit by 94 million to regularize the payment of VAT with the Italian tax authorities

The Dutch company will have to regularize its position with the Italian tax authorities for the failure to submit VAT returns from 2013 to 2021 (for which proceedings are pending at the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office) with the payment of approximately 94 million euros to the Treasury.



The arrangement is the result of a complex arrangement investigation, conducted by the GdF Company of Chiavari and coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office Genovaas well as in-depth checks carried out by the Revenue Agency ascertained that Booking.com invoiced online intermediation services, made in favor of hoteliers/room owners “advertisers”, applying the reverse-charge mechanism for all Italian customersby virtue of which VAT is payable not by the supplier but by the client (i.e., in this case by the hotelier or “room to rent”).

This rule was applied to everyone without distinction, while is to be considered correct only for advertisers with a VAT number. With respect to the large number of hoteliers or “room owners” without a VAT number, Booking failed to issue invoices with Italian value added tax and to present the annual declaration for VAT purposes for the years 2013 to 2021.

Following this omission – reports RaiNews – criminal proceedings were initiated at the Prosecutor’s Office of Genoa, competent to have been the first judicial office to register the relevant crime notice. The investigation by the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office also developed thanks to the documentation provided by the Dutch Judicial Authority, following a coordination meeting held in October 2022 at the Eurojust headquarters, during which the fundamental role of Eurojust in facilitating cooperation and mutual recognition of decisions between AA.GG. of the various countries.

The payment of the aforementioned sums found to have been evaded allowed Booking.com to avoid preventive seizure in criminal proceedings. The company, implementing the indications of the Revenue Agency, as well as a specific request from the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office submitted the VAT return in Italy for 2022, for a tax amounting to over 19 million euroshas also adopted a model compliant with the Italian Tax system, therefore will apply VAT at 22% on the invoice and will complete the VAT return and pay the related tax in Italy on all transactions with private individuals who do not have a VAT number

