The intention is for the book to be published around the fiftieth anniversary of Normal, i.e. around Ascension Day 2025. “This time the emphasis is not on the band members and the repertoire, but on the experience of the høkers, performances, pilgrimage sites such as Siddeburen, De Veenhoop, Toldijk, Vlierden, Midwoud, Espelo, Oost-Souburg and Helden.”