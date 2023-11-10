Christmas is getting closer and that means good news for millions of workers in Mexico: the bonus. A benefit that benefits all those who work in the formal sector and that offers economic remuneration in line with their earnings, as indicated by the law.

The bonus is an additional payment to the salary, which those who employ workers must contribute before December 20 of each year..

It is equivalent to 15 days of salary for those who have already completed one year of service and must be paid only in cash, not in kind. This is the minimum that must be paid by law, although Many employers have the good practice of paying more than what is stipulated.. If the person has already been employed for a year, the easiest way to calculate the bonus is to divide the monthly salary by two, to calculate the 15 days. For the rest of the cases, You can use the calculator that we share below.

How to calculate the bonus if you didn’t work for a year?

The portal www.kueski.com puts at your disposal a tool that helps you calculate the bonus that corresponds to the worker, you just have to enter the following data:

The days that the worker works at home

Daily salary

Months worked

When is the bonus paid?

Article 87 of the Federal Labor Law establishes that “workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary”.

“Those who have not completed the year of service, regardless of whether they are working or not on the date of settlement of the bonus, will have the right to be paid the proportional part of it, according to the time they have worked, whatever it may be. this one,” he adds.

It is worth mentioning that the Federal Labor Law grants workers one year to claim payment of the bonuscounted from the day following the date on which this obligation is payable to the employer, provided that this benefit is not covered or has been paid incorrectly.

Where can I receive advice about the bonus?

If you have problems with the payment of the bonus, the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (Profedet) has free guidance services by calling 800 717 29 42.

