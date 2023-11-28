The bonus is one of the most desired benefits for workers during the year. But Not only those who have a job in a company should enjoy this benefitdomestic employees must also have remuneration according to their perceptions.

Calculating your domestic employee’s bonus is relatively very easyhere we give you two options:

You can calculate the worker’s bonus by multiplying the daily salary by fifteen days. The result is divided by the 12 months of the year and then multiplied by the number of months worked during the year.

For example:

If a domestic worker earns five thousand pesos a month and has worked for the last twelve months, this is the bonus she should receive:

166.66 pesos a day for 15 days results in two thousand 500 pesos a fortnight

Two thousand 500 pesos over 12 months gives us 208.33 pesos per month

208.33 for 12 months worked gives us a total of two thousand 500 pesos of bonus

On the other hand, the portal www.empleojustoencasa.org puts at your disposal a tool that helps you calculate the bonus that corresponds to the domestic worker, you just have to enter the following data:

The days that the worker works at home

Daily salary

Months worked

When is the bonus paid?

Article 87 of the Federal Labor Law establishes that ““The workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary.”.

“Those who have not completed the year of service, regardless of whether they are working or not on the date of settlement of the bonus, will have the right to be paid the proportional part of it, according to the time they have worked, whatever it may be. this”Add.

It is worth mentioning that the Federal Labor Law grants workers one year to claim payment of the bonus, counting from the day following the date on which this obligation is payable to the employer, provided that this benefit is not covered or has been paid incorrectly.

Where can I receive advice about the bonus?

If you have problems with the payment of the bonus, the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) has free guidance services by telephone 800 717 29 42.

