When talking about income and taxation, there are 2 terms that are key for many Mexicans: the bonus and the ISR.

These concepts are quite common, and generate various confusions and doubts in the population, but here we clarify some questions about these 2 elements.

What is the bonus and the ISR?

Let’s start with the aguinaldo; This is a mandatory annual benefit that employers must provide to their workers in accordance with the Federal Labor Law (LFT). This must be delivered no later than December 20 of each year.

On the other hand we have Income Tax (ISR) which is a tax on the income of taxpayers in Mexico. For practical purposes regarding the ISR, the bonus is exempt up to 30 UMAS Units (Units of Measurement and Update), which is equivalent to approximately 3,102 pesos.

How is the ISR calculated on the bonus?

Virginia Riosmember of the Technical Tax Investigation Commission of the College of Public Accountants of Mexico, clarifies this process and the dates to take into account. The accountant explains the importance of understanding the law and how it is applied.

He article 96 of the ISR Law, establishes the limits, fixed fees and percentages that are applicable.

In an example, if a worker receives monthly income for 11,900 pesosremains at the lower limit and must pay a fixed amount of taxes of 700 pesos. The surplus, 2 thousand 900 pesos remaining in this case, pay a tax percentage of the 16%.

This procedure can be cumbersome for many people, so the SAT offers advice to carry out the calculations. While companies’ payroll and accounting departments handle these calculations, understanding the mechanics of these calculations can be helpful so you don’t face problems in the future.

