The time of Christmas is approaching, and with it, the arrival of the long-awaited aguinaldo 2023. Year after year, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) provides valuable recommendations to ensure intelligent use of this money and get the most out of it.

The bonus, an inalienable right according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT)is a benefit that all workers with a paid employment relationship have the right to receive, no later than December 20. Even if you have not completed one year of employment, the company is obliged to provide you with the proportional part of this benefit.

Many people use their Christmas bonus to pay off debts, make Christmas purchases and save. The Condusef invites you to consider these recommendations to maximize the benefit of your benefit:

Prepare a budget: Know your payment capacity and set limits to avoid compromising your future income.

Pay short-term debts: Reduce debts, such as those on your credit cards, to start the New Year with less or no debt.

Avoid impulsive purchases: Plan your purchases in advance to avoid unnecessary expenses and unpleasant surprises.

Compare prices: Before buying, compare prices at different stores to achieve significant savings on each item.

Allocate a part to savings: Reserve a part of your bonus to face unforeseen events, meet financial commitments or avoid the “January cost”.

Reverse it: Consider investing part of your bonus to grow your assets or make voluntary contributions to your Afore.

Buy online safely: Verify that the sites have the https:// security protocol and a closed padlock in the address bar. Review their policies before making transactions.

Card payment: When using a debit or credit card, request the operation at the Point of Sale Terminal (POS) and in your presence to avoid cloning or improper charges. Save the vouchers for possible clarifications.

Remember, if you have problems with payment or do not receive your bonus on time, go to the Federal Labor Attorney’s Office (it will help).

