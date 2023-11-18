The bonus is one of the most anticipated benefits of the year for workers in Mexico and The arrival of this deposit in 2023 is getting closer and closer. Companies have until the day Wednesday December 20 to make said payment to its employees.

It is common for people to wonder what amount they will receive as a bonus and It is possible to calculate this amount since it is specified in the Federal Labor Law.

He article 87 The law indicates that workers will have to receive an annual payment equivalent to fifteen days of salary. This is why you must receive at least an additional fortnight as a bonus.

There are some companies that choose to give a larger payment to their employees equivalent to 30 days, but this is not an obligation dictated by law; however, Congress is currently reviewing the initiative to make the 30 days bonus mandatory.

If You have not yet completed a full year working in a companythe portion proportional to the time worked must be paid.

SV

