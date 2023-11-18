The bonus It is one of the benefits that the Federal Labor Law (LFT) offers, to which all workers have the right to receive. The bonus is a mandatory annual bonus that every employer must grant to its workers. It usually corresponds to a minimum of 15 days worked after one year of work.

The bonus It is a mandatory right embodied since 1970, however frequently asked questions arise about this benefit. Some of the most recurring doubts about the bonus are:

When is the bonus collected?

Workers may receive this presentation in two different ways, receiving it in a single payment or divided into two payments. Full payment must be received before December 20If this time is exceeded, a complaint may be made to the authorities.

Who can collect it?

According to Federal Labor Law The benefit must be delivered to all workers who have an employment relationship and are entitled to a bonus. Furthermore, all those who work and are formally hired by a company are entitled to this bonus even if they do not complete the year of work. However they cannot receive this gratification workers hired for fees, unless there is an agreement with their boss.

How can you calculate it?

If you have worked a year It corresponds to a total of at least 15 working days. In the case of people who have not worked the year It will be important to calculate the corresponding amount. To do this, it is necessary to keep in mind the daily salary, which must be multiplied by 15 (a number that corresponds to the average bonus), then the result must be divided by 365, the number corresponding to the days of the year, once you have the figure that It would be the amount of bonus that corresponds to you per day, so you must multiply it by the total number of days worked and it will result in the corresponding bonus.

What to do if you do not receive the bonus?

The bonus is a right, so if you do not receive it you can go to the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (PROFEDET), an institution that is in charge of resolving problems between workers and employers. You can go to PROFEDET if you have any questions and clarifications. It offers guidance services and advice that will help you resolve your doubts and know your rights as a worker.

How can you take care of your bonus?

The bonus usually arrives during the holidays, seasons in which expenses increase due to holidays. Not spending your money irresponsibly can help you manage it. One of the suggested tips to take care of your bonus is to maintain order in your income and expenses. If you have debts, it is advisable to pay them off.

