The former Juventus player, Napoli’s opponent in the Champions League, said he will not return to Italy: “This season at Union should be my last”

“Returning to Italy is always nice, as is playing in this stadium which will be very hot tomorrow. Nostalgia? Yes, every now and then, we Italians are attached to our land but I made this choice thinking of having an experience with a view to the future, opening the mind to different cultures, different ways of experiencing football and we continue with this choice.” Leonardo Bonucci does not regret going to Union Berlin, with whom he will face Napoli in the Champions League tomorrow. “End my career in Italy? I don’t think so, this should be my final season. We hope to end it by wearing the Italy shirt at the European Championship – Bonucci’s hope -. Now I’m focused on the German championship, we’re struggling but we can “It’s always great enthusiasm, I live in a place where the fans make you feel warmth and closeness. It’s a great experience, now we have to change the results and we work on this every day.”

Finally a joke about “his” Juve, second in the championship. “I had absolutely no doubts that he could have an important season, he has the players to be able to do it, a strong team and with this way of playing everyone gets excited. I still hear from many of them, they are happy with what they are doing, and then, playing once a week, it’s easier to manage your strength and always be ready.”