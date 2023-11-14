Theme parks are one of the best activities to do as a family. The attractions, shows and the set of attractions that they offer make these spaces the preferred option for the little ones. If we plan to go more than once, options like the Parks Bonus become the most profitable solution. And, now, with the discounts they have prepared for Black Friday, even more. Although, yes, they will only be available for the fastest!

The tickets, the cost of parking, the price of food and, why not, the price of some detail that we buy inside, make amusement parks a plan that is as fun as it is demanding in economic terms. Even more so if we go to them with several children and the expense has to multiply. Luckily, the Bono Parques allow us to enjoy all of this at a much cheaper price.

These types of subscriptions act as if they were a flat rate. Once we decide on the different options and buy the voucher, we will be able to access all the included parks as many times as we want. And not only that, but, depending on the voucher, parking is also included and up to a 50% discount on restoration of the interior of the park in question. This Black Friday, in addition, they offer us a succulent discount that reaches 107 euros in savings in the case of the Platinum Bonus, and 74 euros in the case of the Gold Bonus. We tell you how to get it.

Platinum Bonus: more than 17 parks at our disposal

Valid for more than 17 theme parks, the platinum option is the most complete we can find to enjoy with our family. With this voucher, we can access different parks in Madrid, such as Warner Park, Madrid Amusement Park, Zoo Aquarium, Faunia, Atlantis Aquarium Madrid, Aquopolis Villanueva de la Cañada and Warner Beach Park. In addition, admission to seven more parks in the national territory also includes: such as Aquopolis Torrevieja, the Benalmádena Cable Car or Selwo Aventura, among many other options.

Beyond the entrance, one of the main attractions of the Parques Bonus are the added discounts it offers us. In this case, we will be able to park for free in some of these centers, such as Faunia or Parque Warner. As well as obtaining a 50% discount on different added services, such as renting a baby stroller or lockers. A 25% discount on all restaurants and shops in the park is also included.

During the regular season, the price of the Parques Platinum Bonus amounts to €289. Now, with the Black Friday promotion We will be able to buy it for €182, enjoying a saving of 107 euros. In just a few months, it will be more than paid for, if we take into account that the ticket prices to some of these parks are already between 40 and 45 euros, for example. Although, yes, to access this offer it is advisable to be quick, since only 8,000 units have been put on sale.

Gold Bonus: 74 euros savings during Black Friday

On the other hand, the Parques Oro Bonus gives us access to 12 parks: such as Parque Warner, Faunia or the Madrid Zoo Aquarium. In addition to other options located in different parts of the peninsula, such as some of those mentioned with the previous bonus.

In this case, in addition to having admission included, we can also enjoy a 30% discount on activities such as the horror passage or those activities that allow interaction with animals. As well as a 15% discount in restaurants, stores and photography services.

During the Black Friday promotional period, the Gold Bonus is priced at 125 euros, instead of the usual 199 euros. Offering us a reduction of 74 euros compared to the usual rate that we should pay.

One and a half months free

Until November 26, 2023, all bonds purchased, regardless of whether they are Gold or Platinum, will be valid until 12/31/24. Therefore, not only would we be enjoying a more than significant saving on the usual rate, but we would have almost two more months completely free if we bought it now.

If we take into account the cost not only of the parking, which in most of these parks is around 50 euros, but also the discounts that we will be able to obtain on the activities we do within them, they become one of the best investments we can make. We will be able to do this Black Friday to enjoy an unforgettable time with our family.